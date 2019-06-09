WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Madison Mallards produced plenty of hits Sunday afternoon, just not enough at the right times.
A 14-hit output couldn't produce a road win for the Mallards, who stranded 12 baserunners in a 4-3 loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in front of 1,189 at Witter Field.
Down 2-0, the Mallards (11-2) pulled even in the fourth inning thanks to Jordan Stephens' fielder's choice grounder and Wade Stauss' RBI single. But the Rafters (6-7) got two runs in the bottom half off starter Lowell Schipper, who gave up eight hits in five innings.
The Mallards pushed across a run in the eighth and had two runners aboard in the ninth before Timo Schau grounded out to end the game.