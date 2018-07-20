Tyler Plantier’s grand slam opened the scoring in a six-run third inning and sparked the Madison Mallards to a 7-1 win over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game shortened to seven innings by rain Friday night at Warner Park.
Plantier raised his team-leading totals to 12 home runs and 45 RBIs as the Mallards (36-16, 8-8 second half) won their sixth consecutive game.
Jake Randa had a solo homer as Madison beat Wisconsin Rapids (22-29, 7-9) for the second night in a row.
RAPIDS ab r h bi MADISON ab r h bi
Wofford rf 3 0 0 0 Kueber ss 3 0 0 0
Stringer cf 4 0 1 0 Schwecke 2b 4 1 1 0
Duvall c 2 1 1 0 Randa cf 4 2 3 1
Wold 1b 4 0 1 0 Plantier 3b 3 1 2 4
Dunham dh 2 0 1 0 Vinsky 1b 4 1 2 0
Mallek lf 3 0 1 0 Ober lf 4 1 3 1
Robertsn ss 3 0 0 0 Bigbie dh 4 0 0 1
Schmidt 3b 3 0 1 0 Boone rf 3 0 0 0
Johnson 2b 1 0 0 0 Greenfield c 3 1 1 0
Totals 25 1 6 0 Totals 32 7 12 7
Wis. Rapids 000 010 0 — 1 6 1
Madison 006 010 0 — 7 12 0
E — Robertson. LOB — Wisconsin Rapids 9, Madison 6. 2B — Duvall, Randa, Ober. HR — Plantier, Randa. SB — Ober. DP — Wisconsin Rapids 2, Madison 1.
Wis. Rapids IP H R ER BB SO
Giovinco L, 2-1 6 12 7 5 1 3
Aguilar 1 2 0 0 1 0
Madison IP H R ER BB SO
Kutt W, 4-2 5 6 1 1 5 2
Reyes 2 0 0 0 0 4
HBP — Fedje-Johnson (Kutt). WP — Kutt.
T — 2:23. Att. — 6,207.