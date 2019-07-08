ASHWAUBENON — Trevor Marreel tossed six shutout innings and was backed by a pair of home runs as the Madison Mallards defeated the Green Bay Booyah 3-0 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Monday night before 1,107 at Capital Credit Union Park.
Joe Mason’s single to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning was the first hit of the game for the Booyah (18-24, 3-3 second half).
Marreel (3-1) left after allowing four hits and four walks while striking out three. Leon Davidson and Theo Denlinger finished off the shutout for the Mallards (28-14, 3-3).
Justice Bigbie and Drew Williams provided the run support. Bigbie hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning and Williams had a solo shot in the fourth.