Three Mallards named to Northwoods League All-Star team

The Madison Mallards will be represented by three players at the Northwoods League All-Star Game on July 20 in Mankato, Minnesota.

Catcher Drake Baldwin (.333 batting average in the season's first half), outfielder Alex Iadisernia (team-high five home runs) and reliever Theo Denlinger (team-low 1.20 ERA) will play for the Great Lakes Division team.

• Michael Fuhrman had two RBIs to help the Mallards defeat the Kalamazoo Growlers 7-4 Friday night in Michigan.