 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Mallards named to Northwoods League All-Star team
0 Comments

Three Mallards named to Northwoods League All-Star team

  • 0

The Madison Mallards will be represented by three players at the Northwoods League All-Star Game on July 20 in Mankato, Minnesota.

Catcher Drake Baldwin (.333 batting average in the season's first half), outfielder Alex Iadisernia (team-high five home runs) and reliever Theo Denlinger (team-low 1.20 ERA) will play for the Great Lakes Division team.

• Michael Fuhrman had two RBIs to help the Mallards defeat the Kalamazoo Growlers 7-4 Friday night in Michigan.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics