After setting a team record with 49 wins in the regular season, the Madison Mallards had visions of winning their third Northwoods League amateur baseball championship.
Instead, their postseason lasted just one day.
The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders scored in each of the first three innings and pulled away for a 17-5 win over the Mallards in a South Division playoff game on Monday night at Warner Park.
The Dock Spiders took advantage of an error to score an unearned run in the first, before adding on three runs each in the second and third to grab a 7-0 lead.
The Mallards, which went 7-1 against Fond du Lac in the regular season and also set team records for wins in a half (28) and longest winning streak (12), pulled to within four runs on David Vinsky’s three-run, bases-loaded double in the fifth inning.
The Dock Spiders (40-31) put the game away in the top of the sixth, plating seven runs on six hits and an error, to take a commanding 15-4 lead.
Garrett Kueber had an RBI-single in the seventh inning, but the Mallards (49-24) stranded the bases loaded to end any hope of a rally.
Madison starter Cole O’Connor was chased in the second inning, pitching 1⅓ innings and allowing five hits and four runs (one earned) to take the loss. The Mallards used a total of eight pitchers in the game.
Vinsky and Jesse Forestell each went 2-for-4 and Garrett Kueber had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for Madison, which committed four errors and allowed five unearned runs.
Alex Erro went 3-for-6 with five RBIs, including a two-run double in the sixth, and Mitch Boe had four hits to lead the Dock Spiders. Fond du Lac, which outhit the Mallards 18-9, had seven players finish with multiple hits.
FONDDULAC ab r h bi MADISON ab r h bi
Erro 2b 6 4 3 5 Cratic cf 5 1 1 0
Henwood 3b 5 2 2 2 Schwecke 2b 0 1 0 0
Taylor cf 6 0 2 0 Schrader 2b 1 0 0 0
Zabowski 1b 6 0 2 2 Randa rf 4 1 0 0
Bullock dh 5 1 2 2 Plantier 3b 4 2 1 0
Wassel 3 0 0 0 Vinsky 1b 4 0 2 3
Fentress lf 2 1 1 0 Bigbie dh 3 0 0 0
Adams rf 3 2 0 0 Gile dh 1 0 1 0
Stutzman c 5 3 2 1 Kueber ss 5 0 2 2
Boe ss 5 4 4 3 Ober lf 3 0 0 0
Boone lf 2 0 0 0
Forestell c 4 0 2 0
Totals 46 17 18 15 Totals 36 5 9 5
Fond du Lac 133 017 020 — 17 18 0
Madison 000 130 100 — 5 9 4
E — Schwecke 2, Randa, Vinsky. LOB — Fond du Lac 10, Madison 13. 2B — Erro, Zabowski, Vinsky, Kueber. 3B — Boe. HR — Erro. SB — Henwood, Taylor 2.
Fond du Lac ip h r er bb so
Sanderlin, W 1-0 4 3 1 1 2 6
Young 2.2 6 4 4 3 3
Ebben 2.1 0 0 0 3 6
Madison
O’Connor, L 0-1 1.1 5 4 1 0 0
Saenz 1.1 2 3 3 1 3
Smith 2.1 2 1 1 0 2
Ragsdale 0.2 2 4 4 2 0
Hunter 0 3 3 2 0 0
Reyes 1.1 1 0 0 1 2
Morales 1 3 2 1 0 1
Churchill 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP — Boe (by Saenz), Adams 2 (by Smith, by Reyes), Forestell (by Young). T — 3:48. Att. — 2,220.