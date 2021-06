Fond du Lac starter Ryan Loutos allowed one run over seven innings as the Dock Spiders posted a 5-1 victory over the Madison Mallards in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Saturday night at Warner Park.

Ryan Lauk allowed 10 hits and three runs — two earned — over 5⅓ innings for the Mallards (8-11).

Victor Scott hit his first home run of the season for the Dock Spiders (11-8).