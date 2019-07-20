Mukwonago native Ryan Bader pitched eight sharp innings as the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders defeated the Madison Mallards 5-0 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Saturday night before 6,689 at Warner Park.
Bader, a junior-to-be at Northwestern, entered the game 0-2 with a 3.46 ERA in five starts. The left-hander held the Mallards (32-19, 7-8 second half) to four hits and had eight strikeouts without a walk.
Tate Kolwyck drove in the first two runs for the Dock Spiders (21-30, 7-8) with an RBI double in the fourth inning and a single in the sixth.
Madison starter Lowell Schipper allowed two runs on six hits over 5⅔ innings, and three relievers allowed a run apiece.