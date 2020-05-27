Northwoods League eyes regional 'pod' system for playing 2020 season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Northwoods League has taken a step toward some summer collegiate baseball play in 2020, but the Madison Mallards' participation has not yet been determined.

The league said Wednesday it will look to adopt a regional "pod" approach for playing games in a season that has been thrown off course by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first pod was unveiled Tuesday in Bismarck, North Dakota, where three teams will play 48 games each starting as soon as June 15, competing only against the other two. Players will be housed in hotels and provided meals.

The league, which earlier delayed indefinitely the Opening Day that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, hopes to expand the pod system to other areas.

"Where it becomes possible in each sub-region of the Northwoods League for play to safely commence, and the teams within each area develop a comprehensive safety plan for their ballpark, the League will adopt a similar 'pod' approach to schedule games within each sub-region so that fans in those communities can comfortably return to their ballparks as well," the league announced in a statement.

The Mallards are optimistic about getting to play this season, president Vern Stenman said.