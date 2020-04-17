Northwoods League delays opening of season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Northwoods League announced Friday it has delayed its league-wide Opening Day of May 26 after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday extended the state’s “safer at home” order through May 26.

That made the league’s Opening Day no longer possible, according to a release on the league’s website.

A new date to open the season for the summer collegiate baseball circuit wasn’t announced.

The delay in the season comes amid concerns about and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league plans “to continue to consider multiple scenarios as each state determines its policies, always predicated on the assumption that adequate safeguards can be put in place in ballparks in states where there are no restrictions on large gatherings in order to assure fan, player and personnel safety.”