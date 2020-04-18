Northwoods League delays opening of season amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Northwoods League announced Friday it has delayed its league-wide Opening Day of May 26 after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday extended the state’s “safer at home” order through May 26.
That made the league’s Opening Day no longer possible, according to a release on the league’s website.
A new date to open the season for the summer collegiate baseball circuit wasn’t announced.
The delay in the season comes amid concerns about and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league plans “to continue to consider multiple scenarios as each state determines its policies, always predicated on the assumption that adequate safeguards can be put in place in ballparks in states where there are no restrictions on large gatherings in order to assure fan, player and personnel safety.”
The Madison Mallards were scheduled to open the season at home May 26 at Warner Park, facing the Wisconsin Woodchucks.
Also according to the announcement: “With fan, player and personnel safety as the primary consideration, the Northwoods League has been closely monitoring developments related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the various restrictions by governmental authorities that have been enacted as a result.
“Simultaneously, the League has been considering multiple scenarios that could be adapted to the dynamic environment in which we find ourselves so that where and when baseball can safely be played, it will be played.
“However, each of those options are limited by the extension of stay at home orders in a given state, and when such an extension occurs in various states throughout the League footprint, each scenario must be adapted to fit the evolving circumstances.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.