Ben Anderson and Nicholas Figus each drove in a pair during a nine-run sixth inning, sparking the Madison Mallards to a 12-9 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Saturday night before 6,750 at Warner Park.
Austin Blazevic also had two RBIs for Madison (36-23, 11-12 second half), which won despite being outhit 13-10.
Lakeshore (28-31, 12-11) led 5-3 in the top of the sixth prior to Madison’s game-changing inning. The Mallards sent 14 batters to the plate, collecting six hits and two walks. Madison also benefited from two batters being hit by pitches and another reaching on error.
A.J. Archambo (4-0) picked up the victory in relief.