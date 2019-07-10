Former MATC athlete Nick Gile was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles, and the Madison Mallards defeated the Rockford Rivets 5-2 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Wednesday night before 5,578 at Warner Park.
Gile’s first hit gave Madison (29-15, 4-4 second half) a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Madison scored three runs in the sixth inning to pull away. Gile knotted the game at 2, and bases-loaded walks drawn by E.J. Ranel and Ben Anderson gave the Mallards a 4-2 lead.
Drew Williams scored on a balk in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Earlier Wednesday, Rockford (22-21, 2-6) rallied with three runs in the top of the ninth to beat Madison 11-8 in a completion of a game that was suspended by rain Tuesday night.