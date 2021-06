WAUSAU — Matt Scannell homered and drove in four runs and the Madison Mallards held on for a 10-8 victory over the host Wisconsin Woodchucks in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Friday night.

Michael Fuhrman was 4-for-6 with an RBI for the Mallards (8-10). Madison's Bryant Shellenbarger went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs against the Woodchucks (10-7).