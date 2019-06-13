Nick Gile singled home Drew Benefield with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to send the Madison Mallards to a 1-0 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks in the second of their two Northwoods League amateur baseball games Thursday at Warner Park.
A.J. Archambo and Leon Davidson combined on a four-hitter as a crowd of 6,689 saw the Mallards (13-4) defeat the Chinooks (5-13) twice.
Earlier in the day, Benefield hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh as the Mallards defeated Lakeshore 7-6 in a completion of a game that was suspended by inclement weather in the fifth inning Wednesday.
Logan Michaels, a former DeForest athlete, doubled twice and finished with three RBIs.