Austin Blazevic hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Jordan Stephens followed with a two-run double to send the Madison Mallards to an 8-5 victory over the Green Bay Booyah, earning a spilt of their Northwoods League amateur baseball doubleheader Wednesday night at Warner Park.
Madison (34-22, 9-11 second half) dropped the opener 16-6 after allowing 15 hits, 12 walks and committing four errors against the Booyah (26-30, 11-9).
Several players had big offensive showings for the Mallards, who collected 27 hits overall. Justice Bigbie went a combined 5-for-9 with three RBIs, while J.T. Mabry was 6-for-9 with an RBI.
Blazevic and Stephens combined for six hits and six RBIs.