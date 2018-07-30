FOND DU LAC — The Madison Mallards scored eight runs in the seventh inning to cap a 14-2 victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Monday night.
The Mallards improved to 41-18 overall and 13-10 in the second half. The Dock Spiders are 33-25, 12-11.
• Seven Mallards were among the players selected to participate in the annual Major League Dreams Showcase on Aug. 7 at Warner Park.The players selected include Mallards catcher Cal Greenfield, pitchers Trace Norkus and Carson Ragsdale, outfielder Jake Randa and infielders Tyler Plantier, Trevor Schwecke and David Vinsky.
The annual Showcase features a doubleheader promoting the league’s top 100 players selected by a panel of scouts.
MADISON ab r h bi FONDLAC ab r h bi
Kueber ss 3 0 0 2 Adams 2b-3b 3 1 1 0
Schwecke lf 6 1 1 0 Boe ss 4 0 0 0
Randa rf 2 2 0 0 Taylor lf 3 0 0 0
Boone ph-rf 2 1 1 1 Bullock 1b-3b 4 0 1 1
Plantier 3b 5 1 2 1 Erro 2b 4 0 1 0
Vinsky 1b 3 3 3 3 Fentress cf 4 0 0 0
Ober cf 5 1 1 1 Ayers dh 3 0 0 0
Bigbie dh 5 1 4 3 Zabowski 1b 0 0 0 0
Forestell c 3 2 2 1 Cohen ph 1 0 0 0
Hewitt 2b 3 2 0 1 Stutzman c 3 1 1 0
Prediz rf 3 0 0 1
Totals 37 14 14 13 Totals 32 2 4 2
Madison 010 131 800 — 14 14 2
Fond du Lac 000 110 000 — 2 4 1
E — Plantier, Vinsky, Taylor. LOB — Madison 8, Fond du Lac 7. 2B — Plantier, Bigbie. 3B — Stutzman. DP — Fond du Lac 1.
Madison IP H R ER BB SO
Churchill W, 1-0 5 3 2 2 0 3
Rogen 2 1 0 0 1 1
Martinez 2 0 0 0 1 2
Fond du Lac IP H R ER BB SO
Hubbe L, 3-2 4.1 6 5 5 3 5
Brown 1.2 1 3 3 2 2
Alfonso 0 2 4 4 2 0
Tellache .2 3 2 2 1 1
Bullock 1.1 2 0 0 0 0
Erro 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP — Plantier (by Hubbe), Adams (by Churchill), Taylor (by Churchill). WP — Brown, Tellache.
T — 3:19; Att. — 1,110.