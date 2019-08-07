Daniel Bagwell and two relievers combined on a one-hitter, and the offense struck early Wednesday night to power the Madison Mallards to a 13-0 victory over the Battle Creek Bombers in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game at Warner Park.

Bagwell, who struck out two, exited with a 12-0 lead in the fifth inning. Chase Gockel and Matt Morgan finished the shutout.

Madison (41-27, 16-16 second half) scored seven runs in the second inning — EJ Ranel had a two-RBI double in the outburst.

J.T. Mabry and Nick Gile each had three RBIs for the Mallards, who totaled 15 hits.

A third-inning single by Josh Sheck off Bagwell provided the lone baserunner for the Bombers (22-46, 9-24).

Bucky!

