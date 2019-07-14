The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters wasted little time Sunday picking up where they left off Saturday night against the Madison Mallards.
A six-run first inning powered by two doubles sent the Rafters on the way to a 9-5 victory over the Mallards in front of 6,317 at Warner Park in both teams’ final Northwoods League amateur baseball game before the All-Star break.
Starting pitcher Trevor Marreel did not get out of the first, allowing three hits and four walks before leaving with two outs. The Rafters (31-17, 8-4 second half) produced 12 hits after collecting 15 in Saturday’s 12-5 victory.
Center fielder Ben Anderson had three of the nine hits for the Mallards (31-17, 6-6) and scored twice. Designated hitter Drew Benefield went hitless but drove in two runs on sacrifice flies. Right fielder E.J. Ranel and left fielder Nicholas Figus also had RBIs.