KOKOMO, Ind. — Wade Stauss had a two-run single but the Madison Mallards fell 4-3 to the Kokomo Jackrabbits in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Thursday afternoon before 590 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
The Mallards (25-13, 0-2 second half) have lost consecutive games to league newcomer Kokomo (17-18, 2-0).
Stauss’ second-inning single created a 2-2 tie. On the next at-bat, Austin Blazevic gave Madison a 3-2 lead with another single.
Kokomo tied the game in the sixth and scored the eventual winning run on a single by Logan Jarvis off Mallards reliever Leon Davidson (1-1).
Drew Williams and Nick Gile each had two hits for Madison, which collected eight overall.