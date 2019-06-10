WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Things got out of hand early and often for the Madison Mallards on Monday night.

The Mallards committed seven errors in the first four innings and never recovered in a 12-1 loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game in front of 828 at Witter Field.

The Mallards (11-3) made eight errors overall, leading to seven unearned runs. Starter Quinn Gudaitis took the loss, allowing eight runs (two earned) on five hits in 3⅓ innings, as the Rafters (7-7) took an 8-0 lead through four innings en route to a sweep of the two-game series.

Drew Williams singled and scored in the seventh inning for the Mallards, who finished with six hits.

