WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Things got out of hand early and often for the Madison Mallards on Monday night.
The Mallards committed seven errors in the first four innings and never recovered in a 12-1 loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game in front of 828 at Witter Field.
The Mallards (11-3) made eight errors overall, leading to seven unearned runs. Starter Quinn Gudaitis took the loss, allowing eight runs (two earned) on five hits in 3⅓ innings, as the Rafters (7-7) took an 8-0 lead through four innings en route to a sweep of the two-game series.
Drew Williams singled and scored in the seventh inning for the Mallards, who finished with six hits.