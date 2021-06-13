 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mallards stymie Booyah for split of two-game series
0 Comments

Mallards stymie Booyah for split of two-game series

  • 0

Madison Area Technical College left-hander Reagan Klawiter threw five shutout innings for the Madison Mallards during their 7-1 victory over the Green Bay Booyah in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Sunday at Warner Park.

Klawiter gave up four hits and struck out seven. Jake Baldino (Virginia) and Terrell Hudson (New Mexico) threw the final four innings and combined for six strikeouts.

Kyle Bork had two hits and two RBIs for Madison (7-7) against Green Bay (5-8) as the teams split a two-game series.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jerry Kelly breaks down second consecutive AmFam win

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics