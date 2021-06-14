Mallards stymie Booyah for split of 2-game series

Madison Area Technical College left-hander Reagan Klawiter threw five shutout innings for the Madison Mallards during their 7-1 victory over the Green Bay Booyah in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Sunday at Warner Park.

Klawiter gave up four hits and struck out seven. Jake Baldino (Virginia) and Terrell Hudson (New Mexico) threw the final four innings and combined for six strikeouts.

Kyle Bork had two hits and two RBIs for Madison (7-7) against Green Bay (5-8) as the teams split a two-game series.