It was a rough night for the Madison Mallards’ pitching staff.
The Wisconsin Woodchucks turned 16 hits and five walks into an 11-8 victory over the Mallards in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game before 5,771 on Saturday at Warner Park.
Madison’s offense was nearly as powerful, collecting five doubles among its 12 hits. Leadoff batter Ben Anderson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and No. 9 hitter Justin Wiley was 3-for-4.
Madison (14-5) led 8-6 after six innings, but Wisconsin (11-9) scored three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to pull away.
Brandon Seltzer, Kaeber Rog and Angel Turbicio each homered for the Woodchucks. Turbicio finished with three hits and five RBIs.