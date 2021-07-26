Mallards split twinbill with Dock Spiders

FOND DU LAC — Two games with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders provided entirely different outcomes Monday for the Madison Mallards in Northwoods League amateur baseball play.

Justin Medlin gave up two runs on eight hits over six innings in the opener as the Mallards scored a 4-2 victory. The Dock Spiders erupted for seven runs in the first inning of the second game en route to a 14-5 victory.

Madison outfielder Alex Iadisernia had five hits in the doubleheader. He was named to the Major League Dreams Showcase on Aug. 3 in La Crosse along with teammates Josh Caron (catcher), Cam Cratic (outfielder) and Ryan O'hara (pitcher).