ASHWAUBENON — A lineup that produced 33 hits Tuesday had the Madison Mallards on the verge of a doubleheader sweep of the Green Bay Booyah.
But the Booyah, after giving up two tying runs in the top of the ninth inning, got a one-out, bases-loaded single from pinch hitter Mike Ferri in the bottom half to come away with a 9-8 victory in the nightcap in front of 1,239 at Capital Credit Union Park.
In the opener, Justice Bigbie had a grand slam and Drew Benefield hit his league-leading ninth home run to lead the Mallards (20-9) to a 13-4 victory over the Booyah (15-14).
Catcher Wade Stauss homered twice in the second game for Madison, both two-run shots, including the equalizer in the ninth with one out.