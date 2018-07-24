KALAMAZOO, MICH. — The Madison Mallards made their mark in the Northwoods League All-Star Game.
Jake Randa’s RBI double scored Trevor Schwecke to give their team a 1-0 lead in the sixth before Dalton Wiggins retired the final batter in the ninth to preserve a 2-1 victory by the South over the North in the annual amateur baseball game on Tuesday night.
Mallards’ Carson Ragsdale and Trace Norkus retired each of the two batters they faced. Drew Campbell (0-for-2), Tyler Plantier (0-for-4) and David Vinsky (0-for-1) did not get a hit. Schwecke went 1-for-3 while Randa was 2-for-4.
Earlier, Plantier finished tied for second in the Home Run Derby with two home runs. Zach Daniels of the host Kalamazoo Growlers won the event with three home runs.
NORTH ab r h bi SOUTH ab r h bi
Isaacson 2b 2 0 0 0 Campbell lf 2 0 0 0
Ogrin 2b 2 1 1 1 Wofford lf 2 0 1 0
Rechborn cf 2 0 1 0 Schwecke 2b 3 1 1 0
Montes cf 2 0 2 0 Randa cf-rf 4 0 2 1
Farnell c 2 0 1 0 Plantier 3b 4 0 0 0
Gilbody c 2 0 0 0 Kavadas 1b 2 0 0 0
McDnald 1b 4 0 0 0 Gartner 1b 1 0 0 0
Stephens 3b 2 0 0 0 Daniels cf 2 0 1 0
Cook 3b 2 0 0 0 Vinsky rf 1 0 0 0
McGuire dh 3 0 0 0 Wold dh 2 0 0 0
Warkntin dh 0 0 0 0 Cargin c 2 0 0 0
Freed lf 3 0 0 0 Duvall c 2 0 0 0
Myers rf 2 0 0 0 Dunn ss 1 0 0 0
Hueth rf 1 0 0 0
Sogard ss 2 0 0 0
Reyes ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 29 2 6 2
North 000 000 001 — 1 5 1
South 000 001 01x — 2 6 0
E — Farnell. LOB — North 4, South 5. 2B — Montes, Randa 2. HR — Ogrin, Dunn.
North IP H R ER BB SO
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Slaten 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cushing 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ludwig 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lukas .2 0 0 0 1 2
Tworek .1 0 0 0 0 0
Del Bonta-Smith 1 2 1 1 0 0
Pfaadt .2 0 0 0 0 0
Nolan .1 0 0 0 0 1
Sikes L, 0-1 0 2 1 1 0 0
Ibarra .1 0 0 0 1 1
Mora .2 0 0 0 0 0
South IP H R ER BB SO
Cain 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ragsdale .2 0 0 0 0 0
Norkus .2 0 0 0 0 1
Kubo .2 0 0 0 0 1
Tibor .2 2 0 0 0 0
Perez .1 0 0 0 0 0
Shinabery .2 0 0 0 0 1
Palmer .1 0 0 0 0 0
Young .2 0 0 0 0 1
Frate .1 1 0 0 0 0
Hope .2 0 0 0 0 1
Serio .2 0 0 0 1 0
McReaken W, 1-0 .2 0 0 0 0 0
Gwizdala .2 2 1 1 0 0
Wiggins S, 1 .1 0 0 0 0 0
T — 2:40. Att. — 3,211.