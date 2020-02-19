Mallards sign local players Keaton Knueppel, Drake Baldwin, Walker Jenkins

The Madison Mallards announced the signing Wednesday of three Madison-area players for the 2020 season — pitcher Keaton Knueppel from Verona, catcher Drake Baldwin from Madison and infielder Walker Jenkins from Sun Prairie.

Knueppel, a left-hander, is a redshirt junior at Gonzaga.

Baldwin, who played at Madison West, started his freshman season at Missouri State last week.

Jenkins is at Virginia this season after playing two seasons at Madison Area Technical College.

The Mallards will open their 20th Northwoods League season on May 26 vs. the Wisconsin Woodchucks at Warner Park.

