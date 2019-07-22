GRAFTON — All-Star selection Drew Benefield had two hits, but the Madison Mallards got little else against the Lakeshore Chinooks on Monday night.

Three pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the Chinooks pushed across single runs in the third and fifth innings for a 2-0 victory in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game in front of 950 at Kapco Park.

Starting pitcher Trevor Marreel took the loss for the Mallards (33-20, 8-9 second half) against the Chinooks (25-28, 9-8), allowing both runs on six hits in six innings.

  • Selected from Madison to play in the Major League Dreams Showcase on Aug. 6 at Warner Park were Benefield, first baseman Austin Blazevic, outfielder Justice Bigbie, third baseman Nick Gile, catcher Logan Michaels and pitchers A.J. Archambo, Theo Denlinger and Quinn Gudaitis.

