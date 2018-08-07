Madison Mallards’ Tyler Plantier and David Vinsky each scored in a two-run second inning and the Home 2 team defeated Visiting 2 4-1 in the nightcap of the Northwoods League’s Major League Dreams Showcase amateur baseball games Tuesday night at Warner Park.
Eight Mallards participated in the two-game showcase in front of fans and major league scouts.
Trace Norkus locked down the save by striking out NWL Home Run Derby winner Zach Daniels after the Mallards closer walked two in the ninth.
Plantier, Vinsky and Jake Randa each went 0-for-3 with a walk. Mallards’ Trevor Schwecke went 1-for-3 and Carson Ragsdale tossed two scoreless innings, walking three and striking out four.
In the opener, Augie Isaacson had three hits, scored a run and knocked in a run, and Christian Jones capped a three-run third inning with a two-run single as Visiting 1 defeated Home 1 3-2.
Mallards catcher Calvin Greenfield went 0-for-2 for Visiting 1 and teammate Leon Hunter threw a clean fifth inning for Home 1.
Mallards ready to go
The Mallards (46-21, 18-13 second half) have five regular-season games remaining and will host the Kalamazoo Growlers at 7:05 tonight.
VISITING 1 ab r h bi HOME 1 ab r h bi
Isaacson 2b 4 1 3 1 Ward lf 3 0 0 0
Pearcey cf 4 1 2 0 Novak ss 4 0 0 0
Jones dh 4 0 1 2 Webb 3b 4 0 1 0
Warkentin 1b 4 0 0 0 MacDonald 1b 4 0 0 0
Farnell lf 4 0 0 0 Rothenberg dh 3 1 0 0
Wilson c 2 0 0 0 Williams cf 3 1 1 0
Greenfield c 2 0 0 0 Lee c 2 0 0 1
Cook 3b 2 0 0 0 Denholm c 2 0 0 0
Trammell rf 3 0 0 0 Reyes 2b 4 0 2 1
Sogard ss 2 1 0 0 Hueth rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 32 2 4 2
Visiting 1 003 000 000 — 3 6 2
Home 1 000 200 000 — 2 4 0
E — Wilson, Cook. LOB — Visiting 1 3, Home 1 7. 2B — Isaacson, Pearcey 2, Williams. SB — Isaacson, Pearcey, Sogard, Ward, Webb. CS — Isaacson, Williams, Hueth.
Visiting 1 ip h r er bb so
Newell 1 0 0 0 1 1
Martinez W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Varland 1 1 0 0 0 2
Johnson 1 2 2 2 1 0
Del Bonta-Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2
Maldonado 1 0 0 0 1 1
Mears 1 0 0 0 1 1
Richardson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bigge S, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Home 1
Slaten 2 0 0 0 0 3
Anderson L, 0-1 2 3 3 3 1 0
Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bocchi 1 2 0 0 0 1
Culliver 1 0 0 0 1 1
Pfaadt 1 1 0 0 0 1
Holdgrafer 1 0 0 0 0 2
T—2:36.
VISITING 2 ab r h bi HOME 2 ab r h bi
Hall 2b, ss 4 0 0 0 Dunn ss 5 0 1 1
Sullivan 2b 2 0 0 0 Schwecke 3b 3 0 1 0
Michaels c 2 0 1 0 Beaver 3b 1 0 0 0
Foster c 2 0 1 0 Randa rf 3 0 0 0
Zabowski 1b 4 0 2 0 Plantier lf 3 1 0 0
Swiss 3b 2 1 0 0 Vinsky 1b 3 1 0 0
Daniels cf 5 0 1 0 Wold dh 3 1 0 0
Crail lf 4 0 0 0 DeLoach cf 3 1 3 0
Pavlica rf 4 0 1 1 Duvall c 2 0 2 1
Damla dh 2 0 0 0 Boulware c 2 0 1 1
Richardson ss 1 0 0 0 Ortiz 2b 2 0 0 1
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 30 4 8 4
Visiting 2 000 000 010 — 1 6 1
Home 2 020 002 00x — 4 8 0
E — Swiss. DP — Visiting 2 2. LOB — Visiting 2 13, Home 2 9. 2B — Zabowski, Daniels. SB — Swiss, Pavlicka, Richardson.
Visiting 2 ip h r er bb so
Cain 1 0 0 0 0 1
Thornton L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 2 1
Haveman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Holubecki 1 1 0 0 1 0
Boyle 1 1 0 0 0 1
Shinabery 1 3 2 2 1 0
Kostyshock 1 0 0 0 1 1
Mierzwa .2 1 0 0 0 0
Perez .1 0 0 0 1 0
Home 2
Kubo W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 1
Komar 2 3 0 0 0 2
Ragsdale 2 0 0 0 3 4
Serio 1 1 0 0 0 0
Stodola 1 1 1 1 2 3
Norkus S, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0
Att. — 2,151.