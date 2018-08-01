Justin Watland didn’t allow a hit through five innings and surrendered just one run over seven innings to lead the Madison Mallards to a 3-1 victory over the host Rockford Rivets in the first game of a Northwoods League amateur baseball home-and-home doubleheader Wednesday in Loves Park, Illinois.
Watland recorded nine strikeouts and allowed just one walk as the Mallards extended their winning streak to four games.
Trevor Boone, Justice Bigbie and Cam Cratic each had a run-scoring single for Madison in the opener.
In the second game, Dane Haveman pitched five scoreless innings and Jimmy Burnette hit a two-run double in the seventh inning as the Rivets rolled to a 4-1 victory at Warner Park.
The Mallards (43-19, 15-11 second half) received four scoreless innings from starter Jonah Smith, but reliever Andrew Baker allowed three runs in the seventh inning and the Rivets (27-34, 9-18) limited the Mallards to just six hits.
Game 1
MADISON ab r h bi ROCKFORD ab r h bi
Cratic cf 5 0 2 1 Bunnell dh 3 0 1 1
Kueber ss 4 0 0 0 O’Brien 2b 4 0 1 0
Vinsky 1b 4 0 1 0 Bates cf 4 0 0 0
Plantier dh 4 0 0 0 Cole lf 2 0 0 0
Ober lf 5 1 1 0 VandrWal rf 4 0 0 0
Bigbie 3b 4 1 2 1 Kelly 3b 4 0 0 0
Forestell c 2 0 1 0 Day 1b 4 0 0 0
Boone rf 3 1 2 1 Michaels c 1 0 0 0
Hewitt 2b 3 0 0 0 Wedekind c 1 1 1 0
Reback ph 1 0 0 0
Sehgal ss 3 0 1 0
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 31 1 4 1
Madison 000 111 000 — 3 9 1
Rockford 000 001 000 — 1 4 2
E — Bigbie, Vander Wal, Sehgal. LOB — Madison 11, Rockford 7. 2B — Ober, Boone, Wedekind, Sehgal. SB — Bigbie, Cole. DP — Rockford 1.
Madison IP H R ER BB SO
Watland W, 3-1 7 2 1 1 1 9
Morales S, 5 2 2 0 0 2 2
Rockford IP H R ER BB SO
Cain L, 1-3 5.1 9 3 3 3 4
Holubecki 3.2 0 0 0 2 2
HBP — Wedekind (by Morales). WP — Cain, Holubecki.
T — 2:31. Att. — 712.
Game 2
ROCKFORD ab r h bi MADISON ab r h bi
Burnette dh 4 0 2 2 Kueber ss 4 1 1 0
Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 Schwcke 2b 3 0 0 1
O’Brien 2b 4 0 0 0 Randa 1b 4 0 1 0
Cole lf 3 0 1 0 Plantier lf 4 0 1 0
Bunnell 3b 4 0 0 0 Vinsky dh 3 0 1 0
Bates 1b 3 1 1 0 Ober cf 4 0 0 0
VandrWal rf 4 1 1 0 Bigbie 3b 3 0 0 0
Michaels c 4 1 3 1 Boone rf 4 0 1 0
Reback cf 2 1 0 0 Greenfield c 2 0 1 0
Lilly ss 4 0 0 1
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 31 1 6 1
Rockford 000 000 301 — 4 8 1
Madison 000 001 000 — 1 6 0
E — O’Brien. LOB — Rockford 6, Madison 7. 2B — Burnette, Bates, Vander Wal, Kueber, Boone. SB — Cole. DP — Rockford 2, Madison 2.
Rockford IP H R ER BB SO
Haveman 5 3 0 0 1 5
Schneiderman W, 2-1 3 3 1 1 1 2
Propst S, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Madison IP H R ER BB SO
Smith 4 3 0 0 1 2
Baker L, 0-1 2.2 2 3 3 2 4
Reyes 2.1 3 1 1 0 4
HBP — Reback (by Baker). WP — Schneiderman 2, Reyes 2.
T — 2:41. Att. — 5,699.