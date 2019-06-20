FOND DU LAC — Drew Williams singled home Logan Michaels to cap a three-run rally in the top of the ninth and send the Madison Mallards to a 5-4 victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Thursday night before 649 at Herr-Baker Field.
Trailing 4-2, Madison (17-7) loaded the bases in the ninth. Justice Bigbie tied the game with a two-run single and after a double play, Williams delivered the go-ahead hit for his second RBI of the game.
Aidan Tyrell (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win and closer Theo Denlinger induced a game-ending flyout with a runner on third base to earn the save against Fond du Lac (11-13).