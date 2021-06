The Traverse City Pit Spitters scored five runs in the first inning en route to a 13-4 victory over the Madison Mallards during a Northwoods League amateur baseball game in front of 1,016 Monday night at Warner Park.

Former Verona athlete and Edgewood College player Jacob Slonim had two of the six hits for Madison (4-4).

Four players had two or more hits for Traverse City (6-2).