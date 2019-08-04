LOVES PARK, Ill. — Austin Blazevic and Jordan Stephens drove in two runs apiece to lead the Madison Mallards to a 12-3 thumping of the Rockford Rivets in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Sunday.
Stephens hit a two-run double as part of an eight-run first inning for the Mallards (39-27, 14-16 second half), who also received run-scoring singles from Ben Anderson, Drew Williams and Nicholas Figus in the inning. E.J. Ranel had an RBI on a bases-loaded walk.
The Rivets (31-34, 12-19) scored two runs on five hits in three innings against Madison starter Patrick Foldy. Brian Weissert and Matt Morgan combined to hold Rockford to one run on two hits over the final six innings.