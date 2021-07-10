 Skip to main content
Mallards ride bullpen to victory against Pit Spitters
Mallards ride bullpen to victory against Pit Spitters

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Reliever Justin Medlin allowed two hits over 4⅔ scoreless innings to help spark the Madison Mallards to a 2-1 victory against the Traverse City Pit Spitters in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Saturday night.

Relievers Kade Lancour and Theo Denlinger followed with one scoreless inning each for the Mallards, who improved to 19-19 overall and 3-1 in the second half.

Drake Baldwin and Cam Frederick scored Madison's runs on fielder's choices against the Pit Spitters, who fell to 22-19 and 1-4 in the second half.

