WAUSAU — Right fielder E.J. Ranel hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to finish off a big night and rally the Madison Mallards past the Wisconsin Woodchucks 4-3 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Tuesday in front of 1,695 at Athletic Park.
Shortstop Timo Schau was hit by a pitch to lead off the ninth — seven players combined were hit — and Ranel fell behind 0-2 in the count before hitting his fifth homer of the season. It was the third hit of the game for Ranel, who also drove in runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
Leon Davidson got the win for the Mallards (37-24, 12-13 second half), striking out all three batters he faced in the eighth. Theo Davidson retired the Woodchucks (28-33, 10-15) in order in the ninth to pick up the save.