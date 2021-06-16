Mallards' rally falls short against Rafters

Former Madison East athlete Cam Cratic went 5-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs, but the Madison Mallards lost 10-9 to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Wednesday night before 1,738 at Warner Park.
Madison (7-9) trailed 8-3 after four innings against the Rafters (8-8).
Zach Storbakken, Jacob Campbell, Bryant Shellenbarger, Joe Hauser and Cam Frederick each had an RBI for the Mallards.
Madison committed five errors and walked 11 batters.
