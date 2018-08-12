FOND DU LAC — The Madison Mallards rallied for the second straight day to defeat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, scoring a 6-4 decision Sunday afternoon in their Northwoods League amateur baseball regular-season finale at Herr-Baker Field.
As they did Saturday to kick off the two-game sweep, the Mallards produced the winning runs in the eighth inning, scoring twice after tying the game in the seventh.
The team’s 49th victory set a regular-season record for the franchise.
David Vinsky’s RBI single in the seventh tied the score at 4.
In the eighth, Trevor Boone led off with a single, was bunted over to second and Cal Greenfield knocked in the eventual winning run with a single through the left side of the infield. Boone was running on the play.
Garrett Kueber singled through the right side with two outs to provide the final margin.
Mallards reliever Mitch Vogrin finished the second of his two scoreless innings in the eighth and Karston Lee followed with a scoreless ninth for his first save. Vogrin’s victory was his first of the season.
The Mallards (49-23, 21-15 second half), who wrapped up the regular season heading into today’s South Division playoff game against the Spiders (39-31, 18-18), produced 12 hits, including two each by Kueber, Vinsky, Greenfield, Tyler Plantier and Nick Gile, an MATC athlete.
Drew Ober knocked in two runs for Madison. Kueber drove in a run.
Brian Martinez held the Dock Spiders without a hit through the first three innings, but allowed six straight hits before departing in the fourth inning. He allowed four runs. He struck out three and was relieved by Andrew Baker with one out. Baker followed with 2⅔ scoreless innings, allowing a hit and walking two. He struck out one.
The Mallards took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, then added two runs in the third to take a 3-0 lead. The Dock Spiders, who finished the regular season 1-7 against the Mallards, took the lead with four runs in the fourth inning.
NWL awards
The league released a 32-player postseason All-Star squad and the Mallards topped all teams with five players. The La Crosse Loggers and the Mankato MoonDogs each had three players selected.
Duluth second baseman Augie Isaacson (league-leading .365 and 39 stolen bases) was named the league’s MVP and Eau Claire’s Justin Slaten (league-high seven wins, 1.58 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 57 innings) was named top pitcher as voted by the league coaches and members of the media.
Mallards manager Donnie Scott was named as the league’s top manager while Justin Berg of Kenosha was voted the league’s top coach.
MADISON ab r h bi FONDULAC ab r h bi
Kueber ss 4 2 2 1 Erro 2b 4 1 1 0
Gile 3b 5 2 2 0 Fentress cf 4 1 1 0
Vinsky 1b 4 0 2 1 Taylor dh 4 1 2 0
Plantier dh 4 0 2 0 Zabowski 1b 4 1 1 2
Ober lf 5 0 1 2 Wardwell ss 3 0 1 1
Boone rf 5 1 1 0 Boe ss 1 0 0 0
Schrader 2b 2 0 0 0 Wassel 3b 3 0 1 1
Greenfield c 4 0 2 1 Henwood 3b 1 0 0 0
Cratic cf 4 1 0 0 Stutzman c 2 0 0 0
Parquette c 1 0 0 0
Ayers lf 2 0 0 0
Bullock ph 0 0 0 0
Prendiz rf 1 0 0 0
Adams ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 12 5 Totals 31 4 7 4
Madison 102 000 120 — 6 12 0
Fond du Lac 000 400 000 — 4 7 1
E — Stutzman. DP — Madison 1. LOB — Madison 9, Fond du Lac 5. SB — Kueber, Gile, Cratic. CS — Greenfield, Prendiz.
Madison ip h r er bb so
Martinez 3.1 6 4 4 0 3
Baker 2.2 1 0 0 2 1
Vogrin W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 4
Lee S, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Fond du Lac
Lentz 4.2 6 3 2 2 1
Smerz 2 2 1 1 2 3
Delabio .1 0 0 0 0 0
Donovan L, 1-1 2 4 2 2 0 0
HBP — Parquette (by Lee). WP — Lentz, Smerz 3. T— 2:57. Att. — 1,701.