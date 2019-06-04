MEQUON — Left fielder Drew Benefield had a grand slam and four of the unbeaten Madison Mallards' 19 hits in a 12-6 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game in front of 1,003 on Tuesday afternoon.
Benefield's grand slam in the fourth pushed the Mallards' lead to 6-0. He also singled home the game's final run in the ninth.
Five Madison players delivered multi-hit games, including catcher Logan Michaels with four in his debut, and every batter reached safely at least twice. Madison (8-0) finished with four doubles and two homers against Lakeshore (1-7).
Right-hander Quinn Gudaitis (2-0) gave up two runs on three hits in five innings to get the victory, striking out four.