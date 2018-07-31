The Madison Mallards used a four-run seventh inning — three runners scored on bases-loaded walks — to post a 7-5 victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Tuesday night at Warner Park.
Trace Norkus gave up a run in the ninth but stranded two baserunners to earn the save.
Fond du Lac reliever Michael Hope was pulled with no outs in the seventh after loading the bases in a 3-3 game. Mitch Ebben entered and recorded an out. He then walked Madison’s Justice Bigbie to force in the go-ahead run, allowed an RBI single to Trevor Boone and gave up another bases-loaded walk to Garrett Kueber to give the Mallards (42-18 overall, 14-10 second half) a 6-3 lead.
Trevor Schwecke was walked by reliever Conor Dryer on the next at-bat.
Carson Ragsdale picked up the win against the Dock Spiders (33-26, 12-12).
FOND. ab r h bi MADISON ab r h bi
Fentress cf 4 0 1 1 Kueber ss 4 1 2 1
Boe ph 1 0 0 0 Schwcke 2b 3 1 1 2
Henwod 3b 2 1 0 0 Randa cf 4 1 1 0
Taylor rf 3 0 1 1 Plantier lf 3 1 1 0
Erro 2b 5 0 2 0 Vinsky 1b 2 2 1 0
Zabwski 1b 5 1 2 1 Ober dh 5 0 1 1
Prendiz pr 0 0 0 0 Bigbie 3b 4 1 1 2
Wardwell ss 4 0 1 0 Boone rf 4 0 1 1
Adams lf 3 1 0 0 Greenfield c 2 0 0 0
Wassel dh 2 2 2 2
Hewitt c 2 0 0 0
Bullock ph 1 0 0 0
Stutzman c 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 5 9 5 Totals 31 7 9 7
Fond du Lac 001 011 011 — 5 9 0
Madison 001 110 40x — 7 9 0
LOB — Fond du Lac 10, Madison 12. 2B — Taylor, Erro, Schwecke. SB — Henwood, Erro, Wardwell, Kueber. CS — Fentress, Erro, Wardwell.
Fond du Lac IP H R ER BB SO
Mierzwa 3.2 6 2 2 2 6
Hope L, 3-1 2.1 2 3 3 5 3
Ebben .2 1 1 1 2 1
Dryer 1.1 0 0 0 2 0
Madison IP H R ER BB SO
Saenz 4 3 2 2 4 5
French 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ragsdale W, 2-1 2 3 1 1 1 3
Hunter 1 2 1 1 0 1
Norkus S, 14 1 1 1 1 2 1
T — 3:56. Att. — 5,555.