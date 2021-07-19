Mallards outfielder Alex Iadisernia finishes sixth in Northwoods League Home Run Challenge

MANKATO, Minn. — Madison Mallards outfielder Alex Iadisernia finished sixth with nine home runs in the Northwoods League's Home Run Challenge on Monday.

Griffin Doersching of the Lakeshore Chinooks was the winner with 13 home runs.

The Lakes, including Iadisernia, lost 69-67 to the Plains in the team competition.

The league's All-Star Game is 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Iadisernia, catcher Drake Baldwin and pitcher Theo Denlinger will represent the Mallards.