 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mallards outfielder Alex Iadisernia finishes sixth in Northwoods League Home Run Challenge
0 Comments

Mallards outfielder Alex Iadisernia finishes sixth in Northwoods League Home Run Challenge

  • 0

MANKATO, Minn. — Madison Mallards outfielder Alex Iadisernia finished sixth with nine home runs in the Northwoods League's Home Run Challenge on Monday.

Griffin Doersching of the Lakeshore Chinooks was the winner with 13 home runs.

The Lakes, including Iadisernia, lost 69-67 to the Plains in the team competition.

The league's All-Star Game is 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Iadisernia, catcher Drake Baldwin and pitcher Theo Denlinger will represent the Mallards.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics