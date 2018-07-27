LOVES PARK, Ill. — The Madison Mallards’ nine-game winning streak came to an end Friday night.
Committing five errors and getting little going against Tyler Thornton, the Mallards dropped a 7-2 decision to the host Rockford Rivets in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game at Rivets Stadium.
The Mallards (39-17, 11-9 second half) were seeking to build upon an 8-7 victory over Rivets (23-32, 5-16) on Thursday night.
Madison, which is 4-2 against Rockford this season, had trouble Friday against “Big Country” Thornton, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound right-hander who pounded the zone all night. He allowed one earned run on four hits He pitched into the seventh, striking out 11.
A box score was not provided
The Mallards look to start another win streak tonight with the first of two games against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Warner Park.