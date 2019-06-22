Justice Bigbie hit a three-run home run, but the Madison Mallards dropped a 13-9 decision to the Wisconsin Woodchucks in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Saturday night at Warner Park.
There were six home runs — four by the Woodchucks — and 27 total hits in the game. Bigbie’s homer gave Madison (18-8) a 5-3 lead in the second inning, but Wisconsin (15-12) scored three in the following inning and eventually went ahead 12-6.
Ryne Stanley had a two-run single in the seventh, trimming the Mallards’ deficit to 12-9.
Wisconsin’s Byron Murray homered twice among his three hits and finished with five RBIs.
Madison’s Logan Michaels, a former DeForest athlete, went 3-for-4 with an RBI to raise his batting average to .452.