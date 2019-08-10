Madison Mallards infielder Justice Bigbie was named the Northwoods League MVP, it was announced Saturday.
Bigbie leads the amateur baseball league in hits and RBIs and is second in home runs. Madison pitcher Theo Denlinger joined Bigbie on the 30-player Postseason All-Star team.
Later in the day, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders scored six first-inning runs off Madison’s Patrick Foldy and handed the Mallards a 13-5 defeat in front of 6,750 at Warner Park.
Austin Blazevic went 4-for-5 with an RBI for the Mallards (42-29, 17-18 second half), who conclude the regular season today at Fond du Lac (35-35, 21-13).
Tate Kolwyck and Ryan Sepede each homered and drove in four runs for the Dock Spiders.