The Madison Mallards got off to a fast start but couldn’t keep up the pace during a 12-7 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Friday night before 6,168 at Warner Park.
Madison (32-18, 7-7 second half) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but saw Lakeshore (22-28, 6-8) score in bunches.
Justice Bigbie hit his league-leading 12th home run, a three-run blast in the seventh, to get the Mallards within 8-7. Lakeshore scored four runs in the top of the eighth for the final margin of victory.
Ben Anderson and Austin Blazevic each had three hits for Madison. Blazevic also had two RBIs.
Mallards starter Quinn Gudaitis allowed four runs, three earned, in four innings.