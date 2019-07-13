Seven Wisconsin Rapids batters had at least one RBI to carry the Rafters to a 12-5 victory over the Madison Mallards in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Saturday night before 6,594 at Warner Park.
Rapids (30-17, 7-4 second half) collected 15 hits against six Madison pitchers. Starter Quinn Gudaitis (5-2) took the loss after allowing four runs — two earned — in two innings. He struck out five but gave up five hits and two walks.
E.J. Ranel drove in a pair of runs for the Mallards (31-16, 6-5). DeForest’s Logan Michaels and Timo Schau also had RBIs.
Ranel, Michaels, Schau and Nick Gile each had two hits.