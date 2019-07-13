Seven Wisconsin Rapids batters had at least one RBI to carry the Rafters to a 12-5 victory over the Madison Mallards in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Saturday night before 6,594 at Warner Park.

Rapids (30-17, 7-4 second half) collected 15 hits against six Madison pitchers. Starter Quinn Gudaitis (5-2) took the loss after allowing four runs — two earned — in two innings. He struck out five but gave up five hits and two walks.

E.J. Ranel drove in a pair of runs for the Mallards (31-16, 6-5). DeForest’s Logan Michaels and Timo Schau also had RBIs.

Ranel, Michaels, Schau and Nick Gile each had two hits.

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0