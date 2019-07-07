Austin Blazevic homered for the second game in a row and Justice Bigbie drove in three runs as the Madison Mallards rolled to a 15-5 victory over the Green Bay Booyah in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game before 6,093 on Sunday at Warner Park.
Blazevic gave the Mallards a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the second inning, then added a two-run homer during Madison's seven-run sixth inning that pushed the lead to 10 runs.
Jordan Stephens also drove in a pair of runs for the Mallards (27-14, 2-3 second half), who outhit the Booyah (18-2, 3-2) by a 14-7 margin.
Brian Weissert and Paul Bergstrom each allowed one hit over two scoreless innings in relief of starter Quinn Gudaitis (5-1).