Three outs away from a two-game sweep of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, the Madison Mallards couldn’t hold on Friday night.
The Mallards committed three errors in the ninth inning and the Rafters, behind run-scoring hits from Anthony Galason and Edarian Williams, rallied for a 6-5 victory in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game in front of 6,476 at Warner Park.
Ben Anderson received a leadoff walk in the bottom half of the inning and reached second base, but the Mallards (35-23, 10-12 second half) never got another baserunner. They had taken a 5-3 lead via a four-run seventh which featured Nicholas Figus’ single and Austin Blazevic’s two-run single along with two errors.
Aidan Tyrell took the loss against the Rafters (37-21, 14-8), allowing an unearned run on three hits in the ninth after Brian Weissert gave up a leadoff walk.