MEQUON — The ball was flying out of Kapco Park on Sunday.
Unfortunately, for the Madison Mallards, it was their pitching staff serving up the home runs.
Madison allowed four homers and suffered a 7-5 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game before 1,850.
Griffin Doersching drove in three runs on two homers for Lakeshore (29-31, 13-11 second half), which erased deficits of 3-0 and 5-3. Jake Thompson and Trent Bauer also homered.
Nick Gile and Wade Stauss each drove in two runs for the Mallards (36-24, 11-13).
Trevor Marreel (3-4) took the loss. The right-hander allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk in 4⅓ innings. He struck out four.