WAUSAU — There are only two unbeaten amateur baseball teams in the Northwoods League — and the Madison Mallards are one of them.
Drew Williams doubled home Justice Bigbie with the winning run in the top of the ninth inning Sunday to give the Mallards a 4-3 victory over the Wisconsin Woodchucks in front of 1,973 at Athletic Park.
The Mallards and Bismarck Larks have 6-0 records. The Woodchucks fell to 4-2.
Williams had four hits, capped by his no-out double in the ninth after Timo Schau’s single had advanced Bigbie to second base. Williams also singled home Ben Anderson with the tying run in the seventh.
Blake Cisneros got the win in relief, giving up two hits and no runs in 2⅓ innings.