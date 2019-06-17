WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Center fielder Timo Schau had two hits and drove in a run and Lowell Schipper pitched five shutout innings as the Madison Mallards beat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 4-1 in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Monday night in front of 1,190 at Witter Field.
Right fielder Ben Anderson and second baseman Drew Williams also provided RBIs for the first-place Mallards, who had eight hits in improving their record to 15-6. The second-place Rafters, who had four hits, dropped to 11-9 and trail by 3½ games in the Great Lakes West Division.
Schipper allowed two hits and struck out eight before giving way to Aidan Tyrell, who gave up the lone run in the eighth.